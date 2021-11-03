There were signs that it wouldn’t. For one thing, Republicans did fairly well down-ballot in 2020. Democrats took the Senate by the most narrow possible margin and only barely held the House, despite expectations that they’d do better. The party’s stumbles were mostly at the presidential level, something that Trump predictably tried to spin as somehow proving that fraud had occurred (which, of course, it didn’t). Either those results was a function of new Trump voters showing up and adding their down-ticket votes to those of the Trump-skeptical wing of the GOP — or the results were a demonstration of how Trump was hampering the party by creating a focal point of Democratic anger. For Trump, eyeing 2024, it’s useful that people think the former is the case.