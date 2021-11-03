According to the Idaho Press, Jangula said participating in the Jan. 6 rally was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show support for our country.” Braintree, a former teacher who resigned after a photo surfaced of him at the rally, told Patch, a local news organization, that the FBI had visited him twice after that day. It is unclear whether he entered the Capitol. Soloway, meanwhile, faced a Change.org petition calling for her to step down from her county’s governing body after it was revealed that she was at the rally. In a statement, Soloway said she had participated in the rally but left before the Capitol was breached.