This rampant effort left all sorts of statistical fingerprints according to Trump’s allies, markers that emerge only following complicated calculations about vote totals and turnout, in the way that you might finally figure out the reason it makes sense to have a cookie for dessert despite your diet. Despite this rampant theoretical evidence that something iffy happened, there has been no direct evidence of fraudulent efforts uncovered, no person who’s come forward to admit their involvement in a scheme that would require at least hundreds of participants and no physical evidence demonstrating how this effort was supposed to have worked. There have been alleged systemic efforts to commit fraud uncovered in recent years, including in North Carolina and New Jersey, but somehow here, despite the scale, attention and significance, no participant has been unmasked and no one has stepped forward to claim the reward of a surfeit of praise and attention from right-wing media for admitting their part in the scheme.