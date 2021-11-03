Essaibi George, who identifies as Arab American, noted the many firsts of Wu’s win in a concession made on Tuesday night. “She is the first woman, first person of color, and as an Asian American, the first elected to be mayor of Boston,” she said. “I know this is no small feat.”
The campaign in Boston largely focused on spiraling housing costs, education and the city’s opioid crisis. But the race also highlighted the city’s growing diversity. Non-Hispanic White residents now make up fewer than 50 percent of Boston’s population, according to the 2020 Census, and the shares of Asian and Latino residents have continued to grow.
Taking to the stage amid Korean pop band BTS’s “Dynamite” song, Wu said her movement did not end here.
“We have a lot of work to do,” she said, vowing to work closely with acting Mayor Kim Janey’s team during the transition. “We’re not going to get this done by sitting in the corner office at City Hall, but by bringing City Hall to every block in this city.”
Wu is due to be sworn into office on Nov. 16, according to the Associated Press.
Janey was the first person of color and woman to serve as acting mayor and filled the post when Marty Walsh (D) joined the Biden administration as labor secretary. However, Wu is the first to be elected.
Wu, a liberal Democrat in the mold of her self-described mentor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), was heavily favored to win the contest. She had called for free public transportation, a citywide “Green New Deal” to combat climate change, and rent control to rein in the soaring cost of housing. She served on the Boston City Council from 2014 and was president of the council from 2016 to 2018.
“As the daughter of immigrants, I understood from my youngest days how my family and so many others feel unseen and unheard in our society,” Wu said in her campaign material.
She also outlined how she helped her mother cope with mental illness, and became a caregiver for her sisters as she was finishing college. “Through my family’s struggles, I’ve seen just how much government matters,” she added.
Wu’s win has also resonated in Taiwan, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeting its “heartiest congratulations,” to Wu on winning the Boston mayoral race.
“More power to her as she keeps breaking those glass ceilings!” it said.
Tim Craig and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.