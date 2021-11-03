May 2008 was a very bad month for Vito Fossella. On the first day of that month, the then-Republican congressman from Staten Island was arrested for DUI. That quickly led to the revelation that Fossella was quite literally living a double life, keeping a family back home and another one in Virginia. Not only was he having an affair, but he also had a 3-year old daughter in the latter family. He announced late that month that he wouldn’t seek reelection.