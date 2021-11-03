A number of critical questions still need to be answered to understand what happened:
How far did Trump go in his efforts to overturn the election?
- How seriously did Trump or his allies inside the government explore the use of emergency powers so he could remain in office?
- Which federal, state and local officials did Trump pressure to overturn election results in the run-up to Jan. 6?
- Did he communicate with organizers of the Stop the Steal protests?
- How far has he taken his effort to subvert democracy in the aftermath of the attack, including the degree to which he has personally tried to force new ballot reviews in key states?
What else did Trump do and say during his 187 minutes of inaction?
- How many phone calls did Trump make on Jan. 6 between 1:10 p.m., when he called on his supporters to march on the Capitol, and 4:17 p.m., when he called on the rioters to go home?
- Who did he speak with, beyond the conversations already known, and what did he say?
- What, if anything, did Trump communicate to lawyer John C. Eastman, who was pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to block certification of the election results during and even after the riot?
Who was responsible for specific actions at and around the Capitol?
- Who built the noose and makeshift gallows on the West Front of the Capitol?
- Who manufactured and planted pipe bombs outside nearby buildings?
- How did rioters know to target unsecured windows to gain entry to the Capitol?
Why were federal law enforcement agencies not better prepared for violence?
- How many agents, analysts and other resources did the FBI’s counterterrorism division allocate to monitor post-election political threats, and how was that different from the weeks preceding the election, as well as during the height of racial justice protests last year?
- Why did the FBI decide to classify so many of the threatening social media posts as less serious “aspirational” violence and what was the threshold the bureau was using to classify more serious threats — those with apparent “intent” to commit violence?
- Did anyone in the Department of Homeland Security raise concerns about a need for a public security bulletin or other steps needed to prepare for Jan. 6?