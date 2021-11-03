The Washington Post’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath unveiled many new findings about the assault on the U.S. Capitol. But journalists do not have the power of Congress to subpoena documents and compel testimony from government officials and other key figures. Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the House select committee on Jan. 6 from obtaining government documents related to the attack and has instructed some of his aides and advisers to stonewall congressional investigators by claiming executive privilege.