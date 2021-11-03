“I get that Democrats want to point to legislation as the magic bullet to get out of their rut, but the bigger problem for them is that they haven’t delivered — and what they want to deliver is politically toxic,” said Calvin Moore, communications director for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC focused on helping Republicans take back the House. “They don’t have a winning message for swing voters, and they are hoping they can paper over that by screaming ‘Trump’ into the void. But it just doesn’t work.”