“Trump, who is known for his public demands of fealty, allowed Youngkin to cast himself as his own man, declining to invite Trump to campaign with him and deflecting questions about his support for Trump’s more polarizing views in an effort to make inroads in the well-heeled Northern Virginia suburbs. The former president instead stayed focused on turning out his own supporters — deploying his email and text message lists to coax his voters to the polls while refusing to acknowledge any daylight between Youngkin and himself.”