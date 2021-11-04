Q: Mr. President: As you were leaving for your overseas trip, there were reports that were surfacing that your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?

A: If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah. But it’s not true.

Q: So, this is a garbage report?

A: Yeah.

Q: Okay. So, you —

A: Four hundred and fifty — four hundred and fifty [thousand] dollars per person? Is that what you’re saying? ... That’s not going to happen.