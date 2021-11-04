In a letter to acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, a bipartisan group of senators is requesting information on collaboration between the agency and the National Institutes of Health to study the long-term impacts of covid-19. The letter notes that Congress provided funding to the FDA to evaluate vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics for covid-19, and says the funding “is critical not only for acutely ill patients, but also for those suffering from long-haul COVID-19.”