Relatedly, Americans have moved to the left in recent years when it comes to perhaps the fundamental difference between the two parties: the role of government. Polls have shown a significant increase in the number of Americans who want the government to do more, versus those who wanted it to do less. That’s in part due to Republicans warming to bigger government during the Trump era, and we’ll have to see if it continues to be the case (skepticism is warranted). But it suggests that, while Americans claim the conservative label more than the liberal/progressive one, they align more with core philosophy of Democrats on this foundational issue.