The new voting restrictions in Texas are part of a wave of efforts by GOP-led state legislatures and Republican governors who have enacted or tried to enact voting restrictions across the country. For nearly a year, former president Donald Trump has falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, and Trump has continued to push Republican-led audits of election results and sow doubt in the integrity of elections around the country. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the results of the election.