In an op-ed for the News Journal, Carper writes that he did not “come to this decision lightly, but it has become clear to me that if the filibuster is standing in the way of protecting our democracy then the filibuster isn’t working for our democracy.”
Carper's announcements comes several weeks after Biden said that he was open to changing the filibuster to pass stalled Democratic legislation. The White House released a statement shortly thereafter that Biden would speak about moving to “fundamentally alter” the legislative roadblock in the coming weeks.
🚨: “Muriel E. Bowser said she will run for a third term as mayor of Washington in 2022, asking voters to grant her four more years to manage the city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and see through developments in housing and health care that she says will make the District more accessible to residents and competitive throughout the region,” our colleagues Michael Brice-Saddler and Julie Zauzmer Weil report.
NRCC head to vulnerable House Democrats: ‘Retire or lose’
‘Retire or lose:’ Republicans were already confident in their chances of recapturing the House in the 2022 midterms before Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race on Tuesday and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s near-loss in New Jersey.
Now they’re even more bullish.
“Vulnerable House Democrats have a choice to make over Thanksgiving,” Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, warned in an interview. “Retire or lose. It’s as simple as that.”
The NRCC announced yesterday it was expanding its long list of targets to include more than a dozen House Democrats who represent solidly blue suburbs outside of Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, Phoenix and other cities — the sort of districts that are typically in play only in wave elections.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday compared Republicans' prospects to the 2010 cycle, when the party retook the House and picked up 63 seats. And former Rep. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.), a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman, didn't disagree.
“This is 2009 all over again,” Israel told Politico. “The only benefit they have now over 2009 is knowing just how bad it can get.”
Attack the teachers' unions
Republicans are seeking to capitalize on Youngkin’s success in tapping into parents’ anger of school closures and education issues. But that doesn’t necessarily mean running on critical race theory, a decades-old academic framework that some Republicans have repurposed to describe efforts to teach children about racial injustice.
Asked how much House candidates should talk about the issue, Emmer urged Republicans go after teachers’ unions instead — a strategy House Republican strategists have echoed.
“I think there will be a lot of Democrats who will have to answer as to why they have such a cozy relationship with the teachers’ unions and what that has meant to schoolchildren in their districts,” Liesl Hickey, a former NRCC executive director, told The Early.
Still, McAuliffe did some of Republicans’ work for them when he remarked in a debate last month that he didn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” — a clip that almost instantly made it into Youngkin’s ads.
“Telling parents that have been home schooling their kids for the last 20 months that they shouldn’t have a say in their kids’ education is extremely insulting and not helpful at all,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.). “I understand that his comments were taken out of context, but I don’t think he did a good job of explaining what he actually meant.”
But the issue might have less potency next year as the pandemic recedes, she added.
“Our schools are reopen,” she said. “Kids are getting vaccinated. I don’t think that the schools being closed a year or two ago is really a good way to run a campaign, but I will let them run their own campaign.”
The Biden agenda
Wexton is one of the Democrats whom Republicans announced they would target on Wednesday, even though she won reelection last year by 13 points.
Whether her race and others become competitive or not, though, depends on a host of factors, including redistricting and whether President Biden, whose approval ratings are underwater, can overcome intraparty fighting to push his agenda through Congress.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), one of the most vulnerable House Democrats, said on Wednesday that voters weren't seeking such sweeping change when they elected him. “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos,” she told the New York Times's Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
Most lawmakers in Democratic-leaning seats the GOP is now targeting don't know whether their seats will be truly in play because redistricting isn't finished in most states.
The NRCC said on Wednesday that it would target Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-N.H.), for instance. But New Hampshire Republicans put out a tentative redistricting map hours later that would make Kuster’s district much more Democratic.
The Trump factor
Youngkin managed a feat that has eluded many other Republicans, putting enough distance between himself and Donald Trump that Virginians who can't stand the former president were willing to support him — but not so much that Trump's base soured on him.
McAuliffe, meanwhile, tried as hard as he could to yoke Youngkin to Trump and came up short, in a potential warning to House Democrats.
“We need to spend a lot of time and probably some focus groups thinking about how to talk about Donald Trump,” said Ian Russell, a former DCCC political director.
Asked whether he wanted to see Trump campaigning for Republican House candidates next year, Emmer didn't directly answer.
“Look, Trump's voters showed up last night,” he said. “But it was Glenn Youngkin and his team who ran the campaign, and I thought they did a great job.”
But does he want to see Trump out on the trail?
“Former president Trump is going to be out,” Emmer said. “No matter what you say or anyone else says, he's still a force in American politics. We're going to make sure our candidates are running on those pro-growth policies that were so popular in the last administration.”
Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly prevails in New Jersey
“Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has pushed New Jersey in a more progressive direction and overseen the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been projected to win a second term as the Garden State’s governor Wednesday night, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli by a razor-thin margin in a bitter race that was too close to call for nearly 24 hours,” NJ.com’s Brent Johnson and Matt Arco report.
- “Even though Murphy was able to hang on Wednesday, the closeness of his race was in some ways more shocking to Democrats than their outright loss in Virginia,” our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, David Weigel and Tyler Pager write.
- “The results suggest that a Republican surge — not lackluster Democratic turnout — was behind Ciattarelli’s better-than-expected performance.”
More New Jersey reactions:
From Politico NJ’s Matt Friedman:
From McClatchyDC’s Dave Catanese:
From Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman:
On the Hill
Democrats race to pass Biden's economic agenda after stinging election results in Virginia
Democratic leaders want to know where House Democrats stand on their support for the Build Back Better Act by 11 a.m. today.
An updated version of the $1.75 trillion proposal legislation was finalized yesterday, setting up a vote to happen by the end of the week. The fine-tuned version includes “a limited expansion to Medicare, new sums to fight climate change and a slew of policy proposals that aim to aid families, including the creation of free, universal prekindergarten,” our colleagues Tony Romm, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor report.
Biden, eschewing blame for the results of Tuesday's election, urged his party to pass his domestic agenda on Wednesday night.
“But there may have been no greater catalyst for swift action than the voting that concluded in Virginia, New Jersey and other states on Tuesday," per Tony, Mike and Marianna. “Some Democrats saw those election results as a warning sign a year before Americans are set to return to the polls in 2022, when their narrow yet potent majorities in the House and Senate are on the line.”
Virginia’s red sweep, visualized: “In Tuesday’s race for governor, Virginia voters signaled a Republican shift in almost every corner of the state,” our colleagues Ted Mellnik, Laris Karklis and Adrian Blanco report.
- “Glenn Youngkin won by more votes than his Republican predecessor did in 2017 — or lost by fewer — in all but about a half-dozen of the state’s 133 counties.”
- “Youngkin chipped away at Democratic leads in strongholds like urban and non-White areas. And across counties where Donald Trump won last year by a landslide, Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe by a margin of 3 to 1.”
