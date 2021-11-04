Rarely has a political party gotten so much advance notice of how the opposition will run, then failed to do anything about it. In late 2020, before McAuliffe launched his campaign with a focus on education, Donald Trump issued executive orders creating a commission on “patriotic education” and banning racial sensitivity training by government contractors. After Trump lost, some of his policy staffers launched campaigns to defeat liberal school boards. Even before he won the GOP nomination, Glenn Youngkin attacked “critical race theory,” which is not taught in public schools but has been used by educators to shape how they teach and which programs they prioritize. That picked up during what's been called “great awokening,” as White liberals became more concerned about racial inequality and more convinced that the systems they inherited, from policing to public education, were inherently racist.