On Nov. 25, 2020, Giuliani, then an attorney for Trump, and Ellis appeared at a hearing before the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg. At the hearing, Stenstrom and Hoopes claimed that Savage illegally “stuffed” tens of thousands of ballots in favor of Biden by uploading USB cards to the voting machines in his custody. Hoopes described Savage as a “Bernie Sanders delegate who was also solely responsible for every scanner, machine, v-card, and all machines with absolutely zero experience in this area,” according to the lawsuit. Stenstrom said at the November 2020 hearing that he saw this action with the USB cards happen “over 24 times.”