21 countries will end financing of overseas fossil fuel projects
The countries announced Thursday morning that they have agreed to halt public financing of fossil fuel projects abroad starting next year, a move they said would divert $8 billion annually to clean energy, The Post's Michael Birnbaum, Steven Mufson and Sarah Kaplan report.
The decision “will further restrict investments in drilling, power plants and other projects by international development banks and other publicly-funded institutions,” our colleagues report.
- The countries and financial institutions involved include the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Investment Bank. But China and Japan — two major funders of fossil fuel development — shunned the agreement.
- The participating nations will still be permitted to finance fossil fuel projects within their borders.
Ayumi Fukakusa, a campaigner with Friends of the Earth Japan, called it “unacceptable” that Japan — the world's second-largest public financier of fossil fuels — declined to participate.
The U.S. will help other nations reach net-zero emissions
At an event at COP26 on Wednesday evening, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry unveiled an initiative aimed at leveraging U.S. technology and finance to help other nations achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
- The Net Zero World program will provide access to technological expertise within the Energy Department's 17 national laboratories to six participating countries: Argentina, Chile, Indonesia, Nigeria, Egypt and Ukraine.
- The program, which is backed by funders including Breakthrough Energy and Bloomberg Philanthropies, will also seek to help participating countries attract billions of dollars in private capital.
In an interview with The Climate 202 before the event, Granholm said the National Renewable Energy Laboratory has developed a sophisticated tool to determine the best decarbonization strategies for particular countries and regions.
“For every place, it's going to be different, because every place has different geography,” Granholm said. “So somebody might be focused on geothermal; somebody might be focused on hydrogen; somebody might be focused on solar, wind, et cetera.”
Reality check: An Energy spokeswoman told The Climate 202 that while participating countries have committed to working with the United States to achieve net-zero emissions, they are not required to move up their existing net-zero targets to 2050.
- Indonesia, the world's eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 — a decade later than the program is seeking.
- Nigeria, the largest oil producer in Africa, is similarly striving for net-zero by 2060, Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari said on Tuesday.
Danish energy CEO says the clean energy transition can happen faster than experts think
Mads Nipper, CEO of the Danish energy company Ørsted, says it's possible for corporations and governments to move away from fossil fuels more rapidly than many experts think.
“This transformation actually can happen a lot faster if we put our minds and our money and our technology to it,” Nipper told The Climate 202. “We are concerned that there is too much thinking that this has to take many, many decades.”
Take the story of Ørsted. Twelve years ago, the company earned most of its revenue from selling heat and power, 90 percent of which came from coal. Then in 2009, the company made a major pivot: It announced a goal of getting 85 percent of heat and power from renewable sources by 2040.
By 2019, Ørsted had largely phased out coal and become the world's largest producer of offshore wind energy. Today, the company builds and operates offshore wind farms in Europe, the United States and Taiwan.
That transformation is top-of-mind for COP26 President Alok Sharma, who has called on countries to “consign coal power to history.” But there are currently nearly 200 coal-fired power plants under construction in Asia, including 95 in China and 28 in India, according to data from the nonprofit Global Energy Monitor.
“It is a disaster that we are building new coal-fired capacity anywhere in the world, and I'm okay being quoted on that," Nipper said.
“I'm hopeful that we will find ways to further accelerate the build-out of renewables, which will allow earlier retirement of existing coal-fired capacity,” he said. "But it really needs to start with governments entirely stopping to subsidize any fossil fuels, including coal.”
COP26 notebook
So far at COP26, I've heard a lot of attendees poking fun at CNN reporter Wolf Blitzer. The reason? Blitzer tweeted on Monday that he was at COP26, but he was actually in Edinburgh, an hour away from the Glasgow conference.
Hilarity ensued on Twitter. But the incident also highlighted a serious problem facing conference organizers: a lack of affordable accommodations in Glasgow. Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya, a spokesman for Sierra Leone's Environmental Protection Agency, told me his Airbnb host attempted to cancel his reservation and rebook it for an additional £1,000 ($1,366), sending the Sierra Leone delegation into a panic. “It was very hectic for us,” he said.
There have been other challenges related to accessibility. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Tuesday to Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair because of muscular dystrophy, after she was unable to enter the conference venue, which features many stairs.
For those who are able to enter the conference, though, I highly recommend spending some time exploring the pavilions hosted by different countries and organizations. The Indonesian pavilion was serving snacks on Wednesday, which a spokesman described to me as dumplings and coconut desserts with brown sugar.
Pressure points
The world will burn through its carbon budget in 11 years at the current rate
With global greenhouse gases almost back to pre-pandemic levels, the world has just 11 years of burning carbon at the current rate until humanity is set on a path to catastrophic warming, according to the latest Global Carbon Budget report.
The report, a project of researchers from 70 institutions on five continents, tracks the amount of carbon the world can afford to emit and still meet the Paris agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, The Post's Sarah Kaplan writes.
When the project started in 2015, the quota was 903 gigatons — about 20 years’ worth of emissions. But the world blew through more than half of that allotment in just six years, underscoring just how unsustainable current emissions rates are.
Nations must figure out how to spend $100 billion a year in climate finance
During the Paris climate talks, wealthy countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poor countries adapt to climate change. So far, they are falling short of that promise.
But getting the money is only part of the problem. Nations and investors must also figure out the best way to spend it, The Post’s Steven Mufson, Brady Dennis and Jeff Stein report.
The U.N. Green Climate Fund was created to help solve that problem. In recent years, it has expanded massively. Just six years ago, it managed eight projects worth less than $200 million. Now, it’s juggling 181 projects and commitments totaling $3 billion this year alone. But the fund has also had its share of setbacks, including 24 complaints of misconduct.
The world doesn't spend enough preparing for climate disasters
The world must spend five to ten times more money on helping vulnerable people adapt to the impacts of climate change, including droughts, wildfires, flooding and storms, according to the United Nations Environment Program's "Adaptation Gap" report released at COP26 on Thursday.
The report "reflects a crystallizing reality: The world is increasingly unlikely to meet the ambitious goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. And that means humanity will not avoid the catastrophic consequences of further warming," The Post's Sarah Kaplan, Kasha Patel and Brady Dennis report.
On the Hill
Democrats are negotiating with Manchin over electric vehicle tax credits
As Democrats in Congress finalized a new version of their $1.75 trillion social spending package on Wednesday, they continued to haggle with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) over tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, three people familiar with the negotiations told The Post's Dino Grandoni and Tony Romm.
Under the original proposal, Americans could claim the full tax credit if they make less than $400,000 a year individually or $800,000 as a couple. But Manchin thinks those thresholds are too high, and at one point in the negotiations put forward caps of $75,000 individual or $150,000 married.
So the new version of the bill set a threshold in the middle: $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples. Lowering the caps would save the government money but would result in fewer purchases of electric cars.
Viral
Scottish police arrested the Loch Ness monster before an anti-poverty group was able to launch it down the River Clyde in Glasgow, The Post's Karla Adam reports.
