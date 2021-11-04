Here are four key takeaways for Republicans from this week.
GOP lesson 1: It is possible to unite independents with ‘election-was-stolen’ Republicans
The Republican Party is split between pro-Trump, base voters who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, and Republicans grounded in reality. Virginia’s incoming Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, proved it is possible to unite those groups. He won by getting a high number of Republican voters to turn out in rural areas as well as independents in suburban and exurban communities.
“I consider him more of a Reagan Republican than a Trump Republican,” a Youngkin supporter said of him.
But: Youngkin navigated these two poles very gingerly. In his primary, he refused to outright say that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, only acknowledging that Biden is the president. Then Youngkin tried to bury that statement with millions of dollars of ads presenting himself as an innocuous, not-scary Republican. He avoided campaigning with Trump and sometimes avoided even mentioning the former president by name.
There are a number of Senate GOP candidates in particular who are hugging Trump in ways that could make a Youngkin-like pivot difficult. They have competitive primaries in which embracing Trumpian rhetoric, including false claims about the 2020 election, is a must. That could make them unpalatable to independent voters concerned about the direction of the Republican Party under Trump.
2. The culture war — particularly on critical race theory — works
Youngkin’s policy platform on education was thin. But he campaigned hard on banning the esoteric teaching about American identity through the lens of race in Virginia schools — even though it is not part of curriculum in prekindergarten through 12th grade.
And Republicans won back the Virginia House of Delegates in part by attacking some Democrats as radical “defund-the-police” candidates. It was a continuation of their successful 2020 playbook to pick up seats in the House of Representatives and win competitive Senate races.
But: Youngkin was able to give this and other school issues traction based on unique circumstances in Virginia. Virginia schools were closed for a long time at the height of the pandemic. There was a high-profile sexual assault case in a politically important county that Youngkin latched on to, criticizing how the school system handled it. And there was a years-old legislative debate about sexually explicit books in schools that he successfully revived because his opponent had vetoed a related bill. And his opponent, former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe, gave Youngkin a gift when he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Democrats expect Republicans to keep weaponizing race and schools in future elections. But will the unique dynamics that made this issue so resonant in Virginia be present elsewhere? In particular, it’s doubtful that Democratic candidates next year are going to be making a similar McAuliffe-esque statement about parental control in schools. Already this week, Democratic operatives are urging their candidates to emphasize that they want schools to be open and safe for students.
3. Republicans think they can run successfully against Democrats’ social safety net legislation
Democrats’ ray of hope is to pass a group of bills that will invest in infrastructure and dramatically expand the social safety net provided by the federal government. Those packages have been delayed for months in Washington amid intraparty fighting. On Wednesday, Biden urged his party to get things done ASAP to boost its chances in congressional midterm elections next year.
But Republicans looking to take back the House of Representatives next year have polling that they think demonstrates that, when framed through Republican talking points, Democrats’ social spending package can be politically unpopular with swing voters. It fits neatly with Republicans’ economic argument that Democrats are causing rising inflation with increased government spending.
“Families are seeing their costs go through the roof, their lives haven’t gone back to normal, and things aren’t getting any better,” said Calvin Moore, communications director for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC focused on helping Republicans take back the House. “And on top of that, Democrats are still barreling down on more of the big spending that caused rising prices to begin with.”
But: What happens if these policies actually are popular with Americans? Polls show a majority of Americans do support individual items like universal prekindergarten, child-care tax credits, expanded Medicare, a prescription drug pricing deal for seniors, and major investments to lower carbon emissions. Paid family leave is another popular proposal that might be back in Democrats’ legislation after getting cut.
The key for Democrats will be to pass the legislation in time for it to be implemented and give them a case that they are making Americans’ lives measurably better.
“We need to show people what we can do for them, do it, and tell people about it,” Marshall Cohen, a political director with the Democratic Governors Association, said in a briefing with reporters.
4. Americans’ lives are still unsettled by the pandemic — and voters blame Democrats for that
In 2020, Biden promised to bring stability to America. The contrast between his campaign promises and the environment almost a year later is stark.
The pandemic, we’re seeing, has a long tail. There is a global supply chain mess that is causing shortages on grocery shelves and inflation. Gas prices are high. So are groceries. This summer, the delta wave of the pandemic hit a scary number of Americans, including children. Americans are wary of mask-and-vaccination mandates.
“On everything that is covid-related — inflation, jobs, education, the supply chain — all of this is bad news for Biden,” Republican strategist Doug Heye said.
But: With younger kids getting vaccinated and coronavirus cases declining across the nation, does life improve for average Americans, taking some of the wind out of Republicans’ attacks about Democratic governing?