At the U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, President Biden has been presenting the world with the ambitious steps the United States plans to take to reach its Paris agreement goals. His administration has been trying to move climate provisions through the Build Back Better package as part of this effort. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been pushing back against these climate provisions, citing the consequences to his coal-producing state, while Republicans are united in opposing the package.