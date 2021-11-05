Dare we say: House Democrats appear on track to bring the $1.75 trillion package to the floor as soon as today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a flurry of private meetings, and even huddles on the House floor, to attempt to get enough of her members to a place where they could support the measure. If so, then the chamber could also vote on the long-stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, The Post’s Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Mike DeBonis.