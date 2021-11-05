They could lose dollars from both the Medicare and Medicaid programs — a threat so big that it’s likely to ensure compliance even among providers wary of requiring shots for their staff.
In an interview yesterday, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure stressed that she wants to work with facilities to help them abide by the requirement, rather than bring down the hammer.
- But still, she didn’t mince words about the consequences of flouting the mandate: “If you want to receive federal funding for your patients, you have to comply with our rules,” Brooks-LaSure told The Health 202.
We were discussing a long-awaited rule released yesterday which mandates vaccines for workers in over 76,000 facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis centers.
Some hospitals and nursing homes have expressed reservations, from those who contend the mandate could exacerbate chronic workforce shortages to those pushing for a more flexible approach. The requirement preempts state rules banning vaccine requirements, and top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are already working on a last-ditch attempt to nullify Biden’s regulations.
- “I think that it's great if you're a hospital that has required vaccination,” said Carrie Kroll, a vice president at the Texas Hospital Association. “But we also understand that there are businesses, including hospitals, that choose for a variety of reasons not to require vaccination and are concerned that this restricts their ability to do what’s right for their community and in their particular circumstances.”
Enforcing the rules
Let’s start with a key date: Jan. 4. That’s when roughly 17 million health care workers must be vaccinated by. (The CMS rule doesn’t include an option to let staff test instead of getting the shot.)
Brooks-LaSure declined to lay out a specific timeline for when penalties for defying the rules could kick in. Instead, the process will rely on how inspections typically work in hospitals and nursing homes.
- State survey agencies typically assess whether health facilities are up to code on a number of requirements.
- These surveyors will look for compliance of the vaccine requirement during a facilities’ standard check up, per a FAQ on the rule.
- But they’ll also do so any time inspectors are on site due to a complaint. They’ll look for the facilities’ vaccination policies, the number of staff who have had covid-19 over the last four weeks and for a list of all worker’s vaccination status.
The potential punishments:
- Nursing homes, home health agencies and hospice programs can be levied fines, denied payments or booted from the Medicare and Medicaid program as a last resort, according to the document.
- For hospitals, the consequence is termination from the federal insurance programs — which would only happen after giving facilities time to make changes to come into compliance.
A lack of payment from Medicare and Medicaid would be a huge loss for providers. Medicare is the largest single purchaser of health care in the country, with Medicaid next in line.
- “It is one of CMS’ most significant regulatory mechanisms available,” said Akin Demehin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association, which appeared supportive of the rule. “When CMS announces a policy using Conditions of Participation, hospitals take it extremely seriously.”
- Take Ballad Health, which operates 21 hospitals in places like East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. In an email sent to its employees yesterday, the CEO wrote that while the mandate is a “potentially contentious issue for many,” the system wouldn’t be able to stay open if it didn’t comply because over 70 percent of its patients are covered by programs like Medicare and Medicaid, WCYB NBC 5 reported.
When will CMS crack down on a health facility?
- “It really depends on the facts on the ground,” Brooks-LaSure said. “Our teams do this all the time. They know how to assess the situation: whether [facilities are] willing participants trying to actively address the issue, or whether there’s foot-dragging and stonewalling.”
On the Hill
A late-night scramble for votes leads to another drug pricing change
House Democrats scrambled yesterday to unite intraparty divisions on Biden’s massive social spending bill and work through a slew of unresolved issues yesterday.
For instance: Confusion around the initial drug pricing agreement led to another concession to moderates, such as Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.).
- The new agreement means the negotiated price of complex medicines, known as biologics, would go into effect after 13 years — a one-year delay from the previous iteration of the bill released earlier this week, per a source familiar.
- “Resolving these and other policy fights is critical, since any delay in bringing the measure before the House would further stall a second, separate effort to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections,” our colleagues write.
Dare we say: House Democrats appear on track to bring the $1.75 trillion package to the floor as soon as today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a flurry of private meetings, and even huddles on the House floor, to attempt to get enough of her members to a place where they could support the measure. If so, then the chamber could also vote on the long-stalled bipartisan infrastructure bill, The Post’s Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Mike DeBonis.
Industry Rx
Pfizer’s experimental coronavirus pill is shown to be effective, the company announced this morning.
The experimental coronavirus drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in high-risk people. The drug, a five-day regimen, is designed to block the virus from making copies of itself, and its effects were found to be so robust that an independent committee monitoring the clinical trial recommended stopping it early, The Post’s Carolyn Johnson reports.
- The data hasn’t been published or peer-reviewed, but the company is aiming to submit data to regulators “as soon as possible.”
- Pfizer has already started manufacturing the pill and is slated to produce more than 180,000 pill packs by the end of the year. It’s working to scale up production to at least 21 million packs in the first half of next year, aiming for a total production of 50 million in 2022.
The backdrop: The world could soon have two antiviral pills in its arsenal to treat people with the covid if regulators find the drugs safe and effective. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet after Thanksgiving to consider Merck’s drug — a first step toward greenlighting the pill.
And in the U.K., there's also a new coronavirus pill
Regulators in the United Kingdom have authorized Merck’s molnupiravir, making it the world’s first pill to treat covid-19, The Post’s Ellen Francis and Claire Parker report.
A global clinical trial found that the pill reduced hospitalizations by nearly half among higher-risk adult coronavirus patients with mild to moderate illness. Merck said it has also applied for emergency use authorization for the pill in the United States.
- “Experts have said that if widely authorized, the medicine could have huge potential to help fight the coronavirus pandemic: Pills are easier to take, manufacture and store, making them particularly useful in lower- to middle-income countries with weaker infrastructure and limited vaccine supplies,” Ellen and Claire report.
Coronavirus
Government watchdog report cites communication difficulties in vaccine rollout
State and local health officials often had little or no information on the vaccine doses that federal officials were sending to pharmacies and health centers in their communities during the early vaccine rollout in late 2020 and early 2021, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.
- The watchdog agency is making four recommendations to improve the process going forward, such as asking key agencies to obtain input and share the lessons learned during the country’s largest ever vaccination campaign with key stakeholders.
Here’s what else we’re watching:
- New York mayor-elect Eric Adams says he plans to “revisit” vaccine mandates. The requirements for municipal workers have been unpopular among some unions representing the city’s firefighters and police officers, The Post’s Andrew Jeong reports.
- Florida businesses, cities and schools risk big fines if they violate Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s bans on mask and vaccine mandates, The Post’s Lori Rozsa reports. One yoga instructor told The Post that she could face up to $100,000 in fines for reserving a couple of her yoga sessions for vaccinated people who might be more comfortable in sessions with greater public health precautions.
- More than 28 million extra years of life were lost in 2020 amid the coronavirus, a new study published in the BMJ finds. The study, led by an Oxford University public health researcher, looked at years of life lost, a metric that compares the age of the deceased to their life expectancy, The Post’s Andrew Jeong reports.
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, had yet another tense exchange about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic during a Senate HELP Committee hearing, in which Paul accused Fauci of allegedly covering up the role of the NIH in funding risky research in Wuhan, China. Our fact-checker Glenn Kessler has awarded Paul two pinnochios for his claims about the virus origins.
- Also during yesterday’s hearing: Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky defended Biden's vaccine mandates in the face of pushback from Senate Republicans, such as Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), the top Republican on the Senate HELP Committee, ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett reports.
