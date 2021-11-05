Because the defund movement took off in mid-2020, it was largely too late for the issue to truly be reflected on that year’s ballot. But versions of it were very much before voters in Tuesday’s election and the 2021 primaries. The lesson: Voters are open to police overhauls and new oversight, but they strongly rejected some of the more drastic ideas — including in some very blue areas. And amid rising crime nationwide, pro-policing messages won the day.