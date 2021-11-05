On the Hill
Eleven questions for Rep. Marie Newman
Eleven Questions for … Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.): Welcome to our weekly interview feature, in which we talk to lawmakers, lobbyists, administration officials and other Washington characters. We chatted with Newman, a freshman who defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski in the Democratic primary last year and who will face another lawmaker — Rep. Sean Casten — in next year's primary after both of their districts were carved up by redistricting. (This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
The Early: What do you make of the election results in New Jersey and Virginia?
Newman: I think it’ll take time to truly understand what happened. Regardless of the outcome of those elections, it’s clear: we’ve got a lot of work to do. We are on the verge of passing President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, which will deliver historic tax cuts for the middle class and alleviate inflation across the nation. We need to get this done, and we need to get it done now. If we don’t start delivering real results for the people, voters will understandably put their trust elsewhere.
The Early: Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told reporters Wednesday morning that Democrats’ failure to pass the infrastructure bill and the larger health care, child care and climate change package helped Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin win. What’s your view?
Newman: I think it’s much more complex than that — it has to be. The reality is that most voters do not pay attention to the everyday dealings of Congress. Politics is local. And what we have seen is Republicans utilize racially coded attacks by falsely claiming critical race theory is being taught at local schools in an attempt to drive up turnout. And guess what? It worked for them.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Newman: Money in politics. I refuse to take corporate PAC money and it gives me a lot of freedom to be accountable to the people that matter the most: my own constituents.
The Early: You decried the influence of the “Chicago machine” last year in your race against Lipinski. Do you see the hand of the machine in Democrats’ decision to carve up your district in redistricting?
Newman: I’m sure it plays a role, but let’s be clear what the “machine” is. It is the good old boys network that protects entrenched elected officials who are all about holding onto power — not actually representing their constituents. Nevertheless, I’m sure the “machine” hates to see a strong, progressive woman delivering real results that make people’s lives better across the Southwest Side and suburbs.
The Early: You live in the new district in which Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Ill.) is expected to run for reelection. How did you decide to run against Casten instead?
Newman: More than 40 percent of the constituents I currently represent live in this brand new [Sixth District], and that makes up the largest chunk of this new district. Congressman Casten’s old [Sixth District] only makes up about 23 percent of the new district, and the remainder comes from four different districts. This is my home, and these are my constituents. It’s clear that from the third map, which included me in the new [Sixth District], to the final map passed in the midnight hours last week by [Illinois'] General Assembly, there was a deliberate effort to push my home just blocks out of this new district in an attempt to dissuade me from running. It didn’t.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Newman: “The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore. It’s about women who were exposed to radium in factories during the early 20th century, and their fight to strengthen worker rights in the U.S.
No labels
The Early: You’re a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s leadership. Casten is a member of the New Democratic Coalition. And Lipinski, who was perhaps the most conservative Democrat in Congress, has said he’s looking at running as well. Should Democrats view the primary next year as a choice between a progressive and a moderate (and a conservative if Lipinski runs)?
Newman: I’ve never been one too keen on labels — I look at results. I’ve been in office for 10 months now, and already I’ve introduced around 13 pieces of legislation, five of which have passed in the House, whether as a stand-alone bill or under a larger package. On top of my legislative efforts, my team and I have been on the ground on the Southwest Side and suburbs tackling district issues head-on. When voters in the June primary look at my record, they will see real results, both locally on the ground and in Congress.
The Early: You represent one of the great food cities in America: deep-dish pizza, Italian beef, pierogies, Greek and Mexican food. Where should our readers eat the next time they find themselves on the Southwest Side?
Newman: People often mistake Chicago pizza as deep-dish but it’s really all about a nice, thin-crust, tavern-style pizza. As far as pizza chains go, your go-to has got to be Home Run Inn in Garfield Ridge. You want good Italian beef? Look no further than Parisi's, a staple of Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood. Chicago has the best Mexican food of any city in the U.S.: I’m talking about Zacatacos, La Playita, Taqueria Los Gallos and some of the best menudo you’ve ever had at Los Olivos. Finally, if you ever catch yourself in the 19th Ward on a hot Chicago summer night, you absolutely must stop by Original Rainbow Cone for a few scoops of ice cream.
The Early: How many hours of sleep do you get a night?
Newman: I’d say on average, lately, I’m getting six to seven hours of sleep each night.
The Early: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a late push to add paid leave back into the reconciliation bill. If you could add one policy or program to the bill and be assured it wouldn’t be stripped out, what would it be?
Newman: Immigration. The only reason it’s not in the bill is because an unelected Senate parliamentarian has the sole power to determine the future for millions of immigrant families. That is simply ridiculous.
The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Newman: [Freshman Rep.] María Elvira Salazar [(R-Fla.)]. We’ve partnered on at least four different bills together to do everything from expanding opportunities for small businesses to ensuring our veterans who may have been exposed to deadly tactical herbicide finally receive the VA benefits they deserve.
Pelosi ramps up support campaign, vote to come as soon as today
The price might be right: “House Democrats on Thursday raced to unite their caucus and hold a vote soon on a $1.75 trillion plan to overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate and tax laws, seeking to put an end to months of arduous political wrangling over President Biden’s economic agenda,” our colleagues Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Mike DeBonis report.
- “Democrats ultimately did not achieve the Thursday vote that they had initially hoped to hold. But they still ended the long day on track to bring the $1.75 trillion bill to the House floor as soon as [today]. The timetable would allow them to turn next to a separate, parallel bill to improve the nation’s infrastructure, which they also hope to adopt before the end of the week.”
The Media
Election season survival guide.
In 2018, Kirsten Powers decided she needed to adjust the way she felt she was contributing to the toxicity of the political moment. Three years later, our politics have become even more polarized and toxic, but Powers has just published a book on how to handle it all with a little more… grace.
Powers's latest book — "Saving Grace: Speak Your Truth, Stay Centered and Learn to Coexist with People Who Drive You Nuts" — is out this election week and will be especially useful heading into the holiday season where families might be back together at the dinner table again, and potentially sharing their (unpopular) political opinions.
Initially, the CNN senior political analyst and New York Times bestselling author's exploration of grace as a potential remedy for our political polarization was based off of an "intuition."
"As I delved into really understanding what grace is (and is not) I realized I had stumbled onto an incredibly powerful concept that ended up being life changing for me. We have many misperceptions about what grace is – that it means enabling bad behavior, being nice or polite, not holding people accountable or even being a doormat," Powers told The Early. "This is not what grace is. When you practice grace you aren’t endorsing other people’s behavior—you are merely seeing the humanity in them that exists regardless of what they believe, how they behave, or who they voted for."
Here's Powers's abbreviated Thanksgiving dinner advice:
- See people as more than their worst beliefs or behavior. Remember that your family member (or members) are complex and multifaceted people who—as hard as it may be to believe—really are doing the best they can with the tools they have, just like you.
- Practice boundaries. Boundaries are an act of grace. We often thing that boundaries are a way to keep people out, but they are really a way to let people know how to be in relationship with you. Set boundaries before you go home. They could be “let’s not discuss politics” or “let’s discuss politics but with some boundaries in place (no contempt, yelling, etc.)
- Practice humility. Consider the possibility that you don’t know everything and aren’t the singular holder of ‘the truth.’ (This one was super hard for me!)
Viral
😳
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.