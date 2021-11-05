Newman: More than 40 percent of the constituents I currently represent live in this brand new [Sixth District], and that makes up the largest chunk of this new district. Congressman Casten’s old [Sixth District] only makes up about 23 percent of the new district, and the remainder comes from four different districts. This is my home, and these are my constituents. It’s clear that from the third map, which included me in the new [Sixth District], to the final map passed in the midnight hours last week by [Illinois'] General Assembly, there was a deliberate effort to push my home just blocks out of this new district in an attempt to dissuade me from running. It didn’t.