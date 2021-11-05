Facebook has countered those arguments. The company says that responsibility for the riot “lies with those who attacked our Capitol and those who encouraged them,” and has touted the steps it took in the run-up to the riot, like removing the original #StopTheSteal group. The company previously said it has given users information to promote reliable information about vaccines and has removed more than 20 million pieces that break its rules around coronavirus misinformation. Vaccine hesitancy among its users has decreased by 50 percent since January, according to the company.