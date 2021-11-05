When asked in the same exit poll what issue was the most important facing the commonwealth, about a quarter named education. Youngkin won education-focused voters by a slender six percentage-point margin, but his message on parents’ rights helped him elevate the issue above the pandemic, on which McAuliffe had a stronger reputation. Pre-election polls by The Post and George Mason University’s Schar School showed the percentage of voters saying education was their top issue rose from 15 percent in September to 24 percent in late October.