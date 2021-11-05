Judges, advocates, and scholars are arguing over two competing frameworks for evaluating gun laws. In one, courts focus on how well a gun regulation serves the state’s interests in combating gun violence, promoting public safety, or meeting other important government interests. In the other, courts assess only whether the type of regulation is similar enough to one that has been enacted in the 18th or 19th century. Sometimes the frameworks lead to similar conclusions, but despite overlap, they are not identical.