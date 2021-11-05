The dispute over carbon markets has been bedeviling climate talks for years, and Glasgow is proving to be no different. The crux of the issue: Developing countries want a portion of any revenue from trading carbon credits to go toward helping them adapt to climate change. The European Union, however, has expressed opposition to any sort of mandatory international tax on the exchange of carbon credits, Bloomberg’s John Ainger, Ewa Krukowska and Jess Shankleman write.