The two men also worked together on preparations for a 2016 conference in Moscow, according to the indictment, which involved a June planning trip undertaken by Dolan, who stayed at the Moscow hotel and toured the presidential suite where the dossier would later claim Russian intelligence had a salacious and incriminating tape of Trump. Danchenko, who was already in Moscow, met with Dolan in June 2016 before flying to London to provide information that would later appear in the dossier, the indictment claims, setting forth the timeline of these encounters without stating that Dolan was the source for specific claims about the purported tape.