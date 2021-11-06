Democrats have less room to maneuver than they did with the infrastructure bill. Democrats are trying to pass the second major plank of Biden’s agenda with just Democratic votes. That means they simply have fewer votes to work with. On Friday, six Democrats voted against the infrastructure legislation. That would have been enough to sink the social safety net bill. Pelosi has just three votes to spare in the House. (Thirteen Republicans voted for the infrastructure package, mitigating the effects of those six “no” votes.) In the Senate, Democrats have zero votes to spare. “Every senator is a president,” Biden has said of the dynamic in the Senate where just one “no” vote from someone in his party is enough to kill the deal.