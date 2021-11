The infrastructure legislation only got a vote Friday after a tenuous deal: A promise from about five moderate House Democrats to their liberal counterparts that they will vote on the $1.75 trillion social spending package after the Congressional Budget Office analyzes its financial impact. But what if these House Democrats don’t like the financial impact of this legislation? CBO scores have derailed legislation before , most notably Republicans’ efforts a few year ago to repeal Obamacare. (The CBO estimated that Republicans’ plan would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured.)

Democrats have less room to maneuver than they did with the infrastructure bill. Democrats are trying to pass the second major plank of Biden’s agenda with just Democratic votes. That means they simply have fewer votes to work with. On Friday, six Democrats voted against the infrastructure legislation. That would have been enough to sink the social safety net bill. Pelosi has just three votes to spare in the House. (Thirteen Republicans voted for the infrastructure package, mitigating the effects of those six “no” votes.) In the Senate, Democrats have zero votes to spare. “Every senator is a president,” Biden has said of the dynamic in the Senate where just one “no” vote from someone in his party is enough to kill the deal.