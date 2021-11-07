“I think you’d be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s endorsement, but you’re going to win not because somebody endorses you,” Scott said carefully on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.
The Donald Trump who has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election and who has spent a year falsely claiming that the race was stolen from him?
“I think you’d have to ask President Trump,” Scott, who heads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, responded after a brief pause, avoiding one of host Chuck Todd’s several questions about Trump’s role in undermining election integrity.
The interview was typical of the balancing act Scott has tried to maintain as chairman of the NRSC, the group that works to elect Republicans to the Senate. For months, Scott has tried to have it both ways, by embracing Trump — and even presenting him with a “Champion for Freedom Award” on behalf of the committee in April — but avoiding or waving off Trump’s most outlandish claims and feuds.
Scott on Sunday charged that Democrats’ focus on Trump would only help Republicans win back the Senate in 2022, citing Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory this week over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race. Youngkin held Trump at arm’s length throughout his campaign, neither explicitly embracing nor denouncing him, while McAuliffe frequently tried to tie Youngkin to the former president — a tactic Scott endorsed.
“I hope Democrats continue to be obsessed with Donald Trump,” Scott said. “I think Terry McAuliffe would probably run his campaign differently, wouldn’t focus his whole campaign on Donald Trump. I think what we have to do is we have to say, we would love Donald Trump’s endorsement. If you’re a Republican, you want his endorsement, but you’re going to win on the issues.”
Scott also indirectly criticized the 13 Republicans who helped pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Friday, handing President Biden a long-awaited legislative victory. Trump had similarly attacked Senate Republicans who worked with Democrats on an infrastructure deal as “Republicans in name only.”
“We almost have $30 trillion worth of debt. $30 trillion worth of debt. We have to hope to God that our interest rates never go up because it will never be paid for,” Scott said. “The Democrats in D.C. and the Republicans continue to waste your money. And I’m going to oppose it all the way along.”
Scott made no mention of the 2017 Republican tax cuts or bipartisan covid relief bills passed during the Trump administration that added significant amounts of debt to the government’s books.
In the same interview, however, Scott reaffirmed his support for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ala.), defying the attacks that Trump has levied at both of them. Trump has endorsed Murkowski’s primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, saying in June that Tshibaka is “MAGA all the way.”
“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska,” Trump said then through his Save America PAC. “Murkowski has got to go!”
When asked Sunday if the NRSC would financially support Murkowski, who voted to impeach Trump in February, in her reelection campaign, Scott said the group “absolutely” would.
“The National Republican Senatorial Committee, we support all of our incumbents. And fortunately for us, we’ve got great candidates running in our primaries,” he said.
As for McConnell, whom Trump has attacked regularly since the minority leader called Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Scott said he would support his election as Senate Majority Leader again if Republicans took back the Senate in 2022. Trump has said McConnell should be a leader in the party.
“I’ve known Mitch McConnell since the early ’90s,” Scott said. “I actually lived in Kentucky and supported him them. I have a good working relationship with Mitch McConnell.”
Scott was even less inclined to talk about Trump Sunday when the issue of the 2020 election was brought up, including a poll that showed only 22 percent of Republicans believe Biden was legitimately elected.
“Well, I think you’d have to ask them, but I think Joe Biden was elected president,” Scott said.
Scott also refused to respond to a statement Trump put outlast month that declared, “The insurrection took place on November 3rd, election day. January 6th was the protest.”
“Look, you can go ask all these questions about why people think the way they do,” Scott said. “I can tell you what, you know, we’re going to win in ’22 because we’re going to talk about issues. We’re not going to talk about the last election.”
After Scott sidestepped a few more iterations of that question, Todd asked him outright: “You’re not at all concerned that former president Trump is helping to create a false narrative that there’s something wrong with our elections?”
“I’m focused on how do we win in ’22,” Scott said, avoiding mention of Trump one last time. “And I know exactly how to win.”