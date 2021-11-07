As for McConnell, Scott said he would support his election as Senate Majority Leader again if Republicans took back the Senate in 2022. Trump has said McConnell should not be a leader in the party and has regularly attacked him since the minority leader called Trump “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Sunday, Trump said McConnell was among the Republicans who “should be ashamed of themselves” for supporting the infrastructure bill.