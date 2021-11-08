“We’ve since done a lot of research into where those elasticities are coming from and we have concluded that the numbers [found in the literature they had previously quoted] are too high for this exercise for a few reasons,” said Katherine Michelmore of the University of Michigan, one of the co-authors. She cited both the perceived change in labor supply elasticities for women as well as adjustment to using post-tax income. (One paper cited in the updated version as important studied only married couples, but the authors assumed that unmarried women and men have the same elasticities as married men.)