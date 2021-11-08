Our Nick Miroff and Sean Sullivan report detailed the almost-plan to vaccinate migrants in U.S. custody against covid-19, until it was opposed by top White House aide Susan Rice and others, who thought it might prompt an uptick in illegal border crossings. The plan was rolled back and reflects "the fractures spreading in the White House over Biden’s immigration policies and his dismal ratings on U.S.-Mexico border issues. Several top aides want tougher enforcement measures and the president’s team is gripped with fear that any misstep could trigger a new crisis, according to seven current and former Biden officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the internal tensions,” Nick Miroff and Sean Sullivan report.