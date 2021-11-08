It's time to implement the Paris agreement rulebook
The 2015 Paris agreement called for limiting global temperature rise to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, and “preferably” to 1.5 degrees Celsius, above preindustrial levels.
The landmark accord also established a voluntary framework for translating those lofty goals into reality. But six years later, nations are still haggling over that framework, The Post's Brady Dennis and Sarah Kaplan report.
- One of the key sticking points is Article 6, which includes just nine densely worded paragraphs. In simple terms, Article 6 would establish a new international carbon market governed by a U.N. body. Countries that exceeded their Paris agreement pledges could sell carbon credits to those that fell short.
- Another unresolved issue is “loss and damage,” which is the theme of COP26 today, The Post's Sarah Kaplan reports. Climate disasters cause as much as $500 billion in damage a year, and vulnerable countries want wealthy nations to help pay.
“We’ve been discussing a whole range of these issues for six years without resolution,” said COP26 President Alok Sharma. “And I think that shows you how challenging this is.”
Barack Obama is in the house
Former president Barack Obama is making an appearance at COP26 today — five years after the Paris agreement, which he helped negotiate, took effect. It's one of his first major forays onto the world stage since leaving office.
- Obama spent the morning participating in an event with the Partnership on Island Resilience, which works to help vulnerable island nations prepare for and mitigate climate impacts such as sea-level rise.
- At 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. EST), Obama will deliver an address to COP26. The speech will lay out the “important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us — governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society,” according to a news release.
Lawmakers clash over climate at COP26
After the House passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday night, delegations of Senate Democrats and House Republicans traveled from Washington to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend COP26.
The lawmakers arrived at the conference on Saturday with divergent messages about U.S. climate politics and international climate diplomacy.
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) told reporters that he planned to promote carbon capture, natural gas and nuclear energy to the rest of the world at COP26. “The reason Republicans are in favor of those type of solutions [is] because they actually work,” Crenshaw said.
- In an interview with The Climate 202, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) slammed Republicans for touting carbon capture and sequestration at the conference, saying the technology is too costly to be commercially viable. “We haven't seen successful deployment of that at this point. … So really, it's hard to take the things that they say very seriously,” Whitehouse said.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said at a panel at COP26 on Saturday that she is “concerned about durable climate legislation,” according to my Post colleague Dan Zak, who attended the event.
“If it is a wholly partisan initiative, or maybe just one or two Republicans that join the legislation, I do think that there will be an effort when there's a change in administration” to overturn it, the moderate senator said.
Former Trump climate adviser dishes on controversial fossil fuel panel during 2017 summit
The Climate 202 sat down with George David Banks, who served as a White House climate adviser under former president Donald Trump, at COP26 on Saturday.
In a wide-ranging interview in the conference center over french fries and Scottish soda, Banks revealed previously unreported details about the Trump administration's presence at the 2017 U.N. climate conference in Bonn, Germany.
Banks and other U.S. officials hosted a controversial panel in Bonn on the role of fossil fuels in addressing climate change. Protesters disrupted the event by singing a version of “God Bless the U.S.A.” with lyrics altered for an anti-coal message.
Banks told The Climate 202 that it was his idea to rename the panel "The Role of Cleaner and More Efficient Fossil Fuels and Nuclear Power in Climate Mitigation.” A few weeks before the conference, the name had been "Action on Spurring Innovation and Deploying Advanced Technologies," according to the Guardian.
"I was the one who started the fossil fuel side of that, which they kept in Katowice," he said, referring to the subsequent 2018 U.N. climate summit in Katowice, Poland.
"The State Department didn't want to do it," he said. “They're like, 'It's going to be outrageous.' I said, 'precisely.'”
After the protesters delayed the panel for seven minutes, Banks quipped: “Excellent singing. I think we should do karaoke after this." At the time, the remark struck some observers as oddly cheerful. But Banks told The Climate 202 that he had proactively reached out to environmental groups and alerted them to the event, in case they wanted to demonstrate.
His goal, he said, was to have journalists write articles about the event with headlines that said the Trump administration was reversing Barack Obama's climate legacy. Banks wanted to avoid a situation like when the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Trump Administration Seeks to Avoid Withdrawal from Paris Climate Accord."
Banks said that while he thought the headline was misleading, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called him in a panic after seeing the piece. "You're talking about a firestorm," he said.
Banks said that "quite a few people" in the Trump administration wanted the United States to stay in the Paris agreement to renegotiate countries' commitments under the deal, known as "nationally determined contributions" or NDCs. But Trump felt that he "couldn't communicate that to his base" and ultimately withdrew from the landmark accord.
Banks served as a special assistant to the president for international energy and environmental policy until February 2018, when he resigned after failing to receive a permanent security clearance. His application was denied after he admitted to smoking marijuana in 2013.
"I had no idea that I would be escorted out [of the White House] for reporting my marijuana use," he said.
COP26 notebook
I'll keep this “COP26 notebook” brief since the conference was closed on Sunday. While interviewing lawmakers at COP26 on Saturday, though, I was struck by the fact that they seemed outside their comfort zone.
In Washington, members of Congress are used to being the center of attention, given their power to decide the fate of the president's legislative agenda. Not so in Glasgow, where diplomats and negotiators are the most important people in the room, given their power to decide the fate of the planet.
Crenshaw seemed to acknowledge as much on Saturday. When asked how other countries were receiving Republicans at COP26, the lawmaker shrugged and said: “I don't think they know we're here.” 🤷♂️
Pressure points
Many countries are underreporting their greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations
A Washington Post investigation analyzed reports from 196 countries and found a giant gap between their declared emissions and the greenhouse gases they are actually sending into the atmosphere.
Malaysia’s latest report on its emissions to the United Nations, for instance, would suggest that its forests absorb carbon four times faster than the speed of similar forests in neighboring Indonesia. Vietnam’s data assumes no emissions of fluorinated gases from air conditioning and refrigeration systems. Major oil and gas producers like Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar all report levels of oil and gas emissions that are out of line with other scientific data sets.
“At the low end, the gap is larger than the yearly emissions of the United States. At the high end, it approaches the emissions of China and comprises 23 percent of humanity’s total contribution to the planet’s warming," The Post’s Chris Mooney, Juliet Eilperin, Desmond Butler, John Muyskens, Anu Narayanswamy and Naema Ahmed report.
100,000 protesters marched for climate justice
The protesters marched on Saturday to demand more aggressive climate commitments from world leaders at COP26, braving Glasgow’s dreary, wet weather, which Scotts call “dreich.”
Many protesters expressed frustration with the summit, arguing that it has been inaccessible to activists and warning that it is not doing enough to curb catastrophic climate change. One Scottish couple arrived with a “bulls--- cart,” complete with manure from their horse, Dougal.
The protests struck a sharp contrast with the scene inside the summit, where diplomats touted their progress and indigenous leaders bumped elbows with European technocrats, The Post's Sarah Kaplan, William Booth and your Climate 202 host reported.
On the Hill
Infrastructure bill invests in resiliency, but Biden's biggest climate ambitions remain uncertain
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, passed late Friday, includes $47 billion to prepare the nation for climate change, cyberattacks, and extreme weather events, The Post's Heather Long reports.
The bill also includes $7.5 billion to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations, $66 billion for investment in passenger rail, $21 billion in pollution remediation and $65 billion for upgrading power infrastructure.
But a much bigger investment in climate change remains in limbo. The social spending package, which would provide $555 billion for climate mitigation, remains stalled in Congress. Many Democrats hoped to move the infrastructure bill and the spending package in tandem. Now, the party is aiming to consider the latter during the week of Nov. 15.
Viral
