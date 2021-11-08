Obama spent the morning participating in an event with the Partnership on Island Resilience , which works to help vulnerable island nations prepare for and mitigate climate impacts such as sea-level rise.

At 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. EST), Obama will deliver an address to COP26. The speech will lay out the “important progress made in the five years since the Paris Agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us — governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society,” according to a news release.