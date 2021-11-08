Although a handful of school districts in California have gone ahead with mandates for older children, legal experts and academics tracking school policies say they don’t expect student vaccine mandates to become widespread while the shots for kids under 16 are still under emergency use authorization.
“I think school districts will be hesitant. I think many states will be hesitant because of the [emergency use authorization] and others because of politics,” Dorit Reiss, a public health law professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law, told The Health 202.
Yet the issue could emerge as a major battlefront next year once the vaccine gains full approval from U.S. regulators, instead of just emergency use authorization.
Every state already requires schoolchildren to be vaccinated against childhood illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, pertussis, tetanus, mumps, rubella, chickenpox and polio. In a meeting of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers last week, vaccine experts pointed out that the coronavirus has been more deadly to children than some of those diseases.
In the Golden State
When it comes to student vaccine mandates, California is leading the way. The state has said it will require all students in grades 7-12 to be vaccinated for the coronavirus after a shot is fully approved for children over 12, while kids in grades K-6 must be vaccinated after a shot is fully approved for kids 5 to 11.
The governor’s office anticipated that the mandate for older kids will go into effect starting July 1, 2022. Not content to wait that long, some California school districts have imposed their own rules:
- San Diego’s public school system has limited its mandate to students who are old enough to be eligible for the fully approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, requiring students over 16 to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20.
- Other districts are including students who are eligible for shots under emergency use authorization. Public school systems in Oakland, Los Angeles and Culver City are among those requiring kids over 12 to get vaccinated.
Other states
Outside California, mandates have been more limited.
- Eight of the nation’s largest school districts, including New York City and D.C. Public Schools, require coronavirus vaccination for student-athletes, according to September data the Center on Reinventing Public Education shared with The Health 202.
- Meanwhile, lawmakers in New York have introduced a bill that, similar to California, would tie a vaccine mandate to full FDA approval of a vaccine.
Other states are going the opposite direction. At least 14 states, including Florida, Texas, New Hampshire and Alabama, have measures that could restrict the ability of officials or school districts to impose coronavirus vaccine mandates for K-12 students, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.
But even in blue states where politicians may be more supportive of coronavirus mandates, most schools and states are still holding off.
- Schools coming off a year of bitter fights over masking may be wary about diving into the politics of vaccine mandates at a time when only 3 in 10 parents of children 5 to 11 say they are eager to vaccinate their kids, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in October. While a vaccine mandate will undoubtedly make some parents feel safer, other parents might pull their kids out of school.
- Even while voting to authorize the pediatric coronavirus vaccine for younger kids earlier this month, some members of the FDA advisory committee said mandates would be premature. “I'm just worried that if we say yes, that the states are going to mandate administration of this vaccine to children in order to go to school, and I do not agree with that,” FDA committee member Cody Meissner said.
- School districts could also face legal challenges. Parents have filed lawsuits against the mandates in San Diego and Los Angeles, arguing that only states have authority to require student vaccinations. The challenge in Los Angeles also takes issue with the fact that the vaccines have only emergency use authorization.
All that means is that the push for kids’ vaccines is largely a persuasion campaign for now.
And the effort to persuade parents is in full swing: The Biden administration sent a letter to U.S. elementary schools today asking them to host coronavirus vaccine clinics, and first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy will be visiting Franklin Sherman Elementary School, the first school to administer the polio vaccine in 1954.
Coronavirus
Biden's vaccine mandate is paused while other mandates forge ahead
A panel of three judges appointed by Republican presidents in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit suspended Biden's requirement that private companies with 100 or more employees mandate vaccination or weekly coronavirus testing. The court is giving the Justice Department until 5 p.m. today to respond to a lawsuit from businesses and Republican-led states, The Post's Eli Rosenberg reports.
On Sunday, Murthy defended the mandate.
- “The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they were appropriate and necessary,” Murthy said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the administration is certainly prepared to defend them.”
Thousands of federal workers are seeking religious exemptions from a vaccine mandate
Federal agencies have reported high percentages of workers vaccinated ahead of Monday’s deadline, but there are still tens of thousands of holdouts requesting exemptions on religious grounds. A smaller number of employees have asked for exemptions on medical grounds, The Post’s Lisa Rein, Ian Duncan and Alex Horton report.
Managers must review any exemption request before disciplining unvaccinated employees. That process could take months and leave agencies in limbo.
- The number of religious objectors ranges from a little more than 60 people at the Education Department to many thousands among the 38,000-strong workforce at the Bureau of Prisons, federal employee union officials told The Post.
Meanwhile, in Washington state, another vaccination countdown has been dividing communities.
The Post’s Eli Saslow tells the story of Dayton General Hospital, a tiny, rural hospital in southeast Washington, where the state’s vaccine requirement for health workers has pitted employees against management and some workers against each other. Even as the hospital's CEO Shane McGuire was pulling all stops to try to persuade his workers to get the shot, his 25-year-old daughter, Jessica, an employee in the hospital clinic, was holding out on the vaccine.
Here's what else we're watching:
- The United States is lifting a travel ban on 33 countries today, including China and many places in Europe. For many binational families, that will mean reunions after nearly two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, The Post’s Perry Stein reports.
- A deal between the Trump administration and Moderna has become an obstacle in the global fight against the coronavirus. The Moderna vaccine arose from a partnership with the National Institutes of Health and was fueled by $1 billion in federal funds, but the U.S. government asked for little in exchange, Politico’s Adam Cancryn, Sarah Owermohle and Erin Banco report. The government gave Moderna full ownership of the critical technology behind the vaccine’s success and agreed to provisions that prohibit the United States from sharing doses of Moderna’s vaccine with the rest of the world.
On the Hill
Democrats brace for battle over social spending bill
House Democrats passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday, handing President Biden a long-sought legislative victory after the party suffered electoral setbacks last week.
But now, the chamber is gearing up to attempt to overcome intraparty divisions and pass a $1.75 trillion social spending bill — which includes key health-care provisions — as soon as next week.
The timeline comes down to a compromise brokered Friday. Liberals demanded a vote on both bills at the same time. Moderates refused to pass the social spending bill without more information on its fiscal impact.
- At the 11th hour, Democrats worked out an arrangement. Liberals would let the infrastructure bill pass in exchange for a pledge from moderates that they would vote on the larger bill no later than the week of Nov. 15, provided the plan doesn’t add to the deficit, our colleagues Tony Romm, Marianna Sotomayor and Mike DeBonis report. The House instead voted to begin debate on the social spending bill.
- The effort to pass the social spending bill will only intensify in the Senate, where Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has repeatedly urged his colleagues to slow down, Tony reports.
- Wondering what's in the infrastructure bill? From investments in roads to broadband access, here's the policy details, per our colleague Heather Long.
Pharma is spending big to kill drug pricing measures
The industry’s powerful trade group is set to break its lobbying record after a months-long campaign to kill a provision in Democrats' economic package that would allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices, The Post’s Yeganeh Torbati and Jonathan O’Connell report.
Data from the government transparency nonprofit OpenSecrets reveals the extent of the campaign:
- Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America spent $23 million through the first nine months of 2021, putting the group on track to spend more this year than its own previous record of $29.3 million in 2019.
- The industry spent $90.6 million on political contributions during the 2020 election cycle, with 61 percent of that going to Democratic candidates and groups.
- The 1,600 lobbyists deployed by the industry outnumber members of Congress 3 to 1.
Sugar rush
