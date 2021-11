Schools coming off a year of bitter fights over masking may be wary about diving into the politics of vaccine mandates at a time when, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in October . While a vaccine mandate will undoubtedly make some parents feel safer, other parents might pull their kids out of school.

Even while voting to authorize the pediatric coronavirus vaccine for younger kids earlier this month, some members of the FDA advisory committee said mandates would be premature. “I'm just worried that if we say yes, that the states are going to mandate administration of this vaccine to children in order to go to school, and I do not agree with that,” FDA committee member Cody Meissner said.