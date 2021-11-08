The committee had previously made public seven other occasions in which the congresswoman had been caught unmasked. The actual number of her violations, however, is higher. Last week, a spokesman for Greene told The Washington Post that the congresswoman has been fined almost two-dozen times. A letter from Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker sent to Greene in late October said she had been disciplined 21 times, the dates matching some published in the Monday release. Only the Oct. 4 date made public on Monday hadn’t been reported before.
Under the House rule, members are given a warning, then fined $500 for their first offense and $2,500 for each subsequent offense. The fines are taken from their congressional pay. The mask rule was established at the recommendation of Capitol attending physician Brian P. Monahan. The Senate does not have a similar rule.
Greene has been notably unrepentant for her behavior. She has constantly criticized the House’s mask mandate. Last week, she said she would “continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone.”
Clyde, meanwhile, has been fined at least seven times for failing to wear a mask. A Monday news release from the Ethics Committee detailed three of these offenses, saying the congressman was spotted mask-less twice in late September and once on Oct. 1. Clyde did not contest any of the reports. Clyde, a freshman, has repeatedly protested coronavirus measures. During his congressional campaign, he sued the city of Athens, Ga., for its shelter-in-place order, arguing that it had led to the closure of his gun shop.
Clyde gained notoriety for claiming that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol looked like a “normal tourist visit” during a hearing earlier this year. Photos from that day show the congressman rushing toward the doors to the House gallery and helping barricade them to prevent rioters from entering.
The House Ethics Committee reports mean Clyde has lost at least $15,500 from his congressional salary to mask fines. A spokeswoman for the representative did not immediately respond about whether he has faced more fines that haven’t been publicized by the committee.