This is much closer to how “woke” emerged in the political debate. It, too, is by now an appropriated descriptor that’s used to disparage rhetoric or policy that is seen as overly centered on discussions of race. What Carville is offering is a Carville-ian entry into the recent debate over whether the party’s focus on issues centered on race are hurting it. Some, like prominent consultant and pollster David Shor, argue that the party should de-emphasize discussions of race and systemic racism in favor of rhetoric that will allow it to better appeal to voters in the rural areas that are disproportionately empowered in the Senate and the electoral college. That argument has often been distilled as the need to push back against “woke” politics — both by Democrats wary of it and, frequently, by people on the political right who want to identify the left as being focused on race in precisely the way that Shor is concerned about.