That’s how Rodgers is using it as he tries to rationalize his decision not to get a vaccine — a decision contradicted not by elitist rhetoric but scientific evidence. Carville’s use is more focused on the element of race, with his suggesting not just that his party should shift its rhetoric away from discussion of the subject but that it should be less focused on the subject in general. One common response to this, of course, is that the party is being associated as obsessed with race not simply because of its rhetoric but because of how the right is framing its rhetoric. Mark R. Warner, replying to Dana Bash, pointed out that he didn’t support “defund the police,” as was the case with nearly all Democratic candidates and politicians. It was the Republicans and right-wing media, not Democrats or school officials, who were elevating the issue of race in Virginia’s gubernatorial contest, he added.