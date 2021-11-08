Kruse’s article was part of the Times’s “The 1619 Project,” an effort to elevate examples of structural racism that led to a massive backlash on the right and seeded the current effort to demand a teaching of American history that avoids close examination of issues of race. The furor over “critical race theory,” an academic regimen whose name has been appropriated to refer to a broad, nebulous pool of educational discussion of issues of race, can be traced back to the political fight over “The 1619 Project” that former president Donald Trump amplified in 2020. Trump’s goal was obvious: use the reexamination of American history as a way to stoke the insecurities of White voters who saw questions about historic racism as somehow destabilizing. Now, the fight involves states passing laws preventing educators from teaching “critical race theory,” and it involves parents attending school board meetings to express anger about what they believe their kids are being taught.