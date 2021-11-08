By settling last week for a procedural vote on BBB — rather than holding out for a bicameral BBB agreement — liberals abandoned their strategy of holding BIF hostage. But even before last week’s elections, liberals seemed to think that the hostage was becoming more of a liability than leverage. Indeed, the day before the elections, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) announced that the CPC was ready to vote on both BIF and the emerging House BBB compromise. Negotiators had already whittled down liberals’ ambitions from about $6 trillion for social and climate policies to just shy of $2 trillion. But without moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) yet on board, Jayapal suggested that the CPC would trust Biden to secure the senators’ support and be willing to move ahead instead with a House bill only.