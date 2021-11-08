The result is that Fox News is to some extent holding its position on the grid shown above by not broadly challenging dishonest claims about the pandemic. While the fact that those who trust its coverage are more likely to believe conspiracy theories is probably not primarily about picking up the conspiracy theories from the network (ivermectin being a key exception), it is the case that Fox News is not interested in turning those viewers away by challenging their beliefs. It’s not a coincidence that distrust of government and embrace of ivermectin — subjects that have directly been part of the network’s coverage — are the places where those who trust Fox differ most from the country overall.