In a new article in the New York Times, David Leonhardt considers that recent gap. His point is one that has been elevated before, as when I wrote in June about how “red and blue America are evolving into vulnerable and safe America”: The broad partisan divide on the coronavirus vaccines is leaving more-Republican places more vulnerable to outbreaks and deaths. While this seems pretty clearly to be true, it seems to understate the long-standing partisan gap in approaches to the pandemic. In other words, the vaccines seem to have widened the gap, not to have created it.