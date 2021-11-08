That’s consistent with our research, which finds that U.S. mothers have consistently been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic effects. Based on our own calculations from the U.S. Census Bureau’s September 2021 Current Population Survey, we find that among workers ages 25 to 54, there are currently 1.3 million fewer employed mothers than in February 2020 — but only 734,000 fewer employed fathers and 321,000 fewer employed men and women without children at home. Among mothers who remain employed, many have reduced hours to handle additional child-care and housework needs at the expense of their well-being and financial security.