The FBI held off on sharing the decryption key for nearly three weeks in the wake of REvil’s cyberattack, Ellen Nakashima and Rachel Lerman reported in September. That left some victims — who were reeling from the attack — in the lurch. “Without the key to restore encrypted data to a readable state, victims were forced to try to retrieve backup copies of data or to replace their systems — both expensive and time-consuming processes,” Ellen and Rachel wrote at the time.