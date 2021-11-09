Consider one way in which jobs numbers are initially reported. Often, news reporters will compare the monthly numbers to expectations from economists. When a report comes in well below that consensus estimate, the jobs report is seen as having significantly underperformed. But since the numbers are often revised upward, it’s consistently been the case that the final jobs numbers are closer to estimates than first reported — or that they are even higher than estimates that they beat. Initially reported jobs numbers since February have cumulatively come in about 829,000 under consensus estimates. But after revisions, the figure is only 119,000 jobs lower.