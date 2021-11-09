Republicans are divided over former president Donald Trump, who continues to dominate as the public face of his party 10 months after leaving office. Members of all GOP groups heavily backed Trump in 2020, but they part ways on his future role. Majorities in just two of the four GOP groups — albeit the largest ones — want him to run again in 2024, and only one of the four groups rates him as the best president of the past 40 years. For two other Republican groups, that accolade goes to former president Ronald Reagan, while the fourth group is divided between Reagan and Trump.