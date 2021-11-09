Democrats are allocating more funds for pandemic prep, but less than what Biden wanted
Coronavirus test results sent via fax. Delays in data collection. Staffing woes.
The coronavirus pandemic exposed the nation’s crumbling public health infrastructure and underfunded pandemic preparedness programs.
Now, Democrats on Capitol Hill are planning a roughly $10 billion infusion of new funds, though some experts say it’s not close to what’s needed for the country to be ready for the next pandemic. That’s about one-third of the $30 billion that advocates, the White House and some lawmakers were initially pushing for.
- “I have mixed feelings about it. Frankly, I think it should have been a lot more,” said Tom Daschle, the former Democratic Senate majority leader. He’s now part of the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense, which created a roadmap for the federal government to combat threats like a pandemic.
Some advocates say they view the funding — tucked inside the $1.75 trillion economic package — as a down payment while they agitate for more dollars down the road to bolster the workforce, upgrade antiquated data systems and improve public health labs.
“We think it's a really important start for this investment in public health, infrastructure and workforce,” said Dara Lieberman, the director of government relations with Trust for America’s Health. “It's certainly nowhere near what the system needs to be able to fully modernize and fully staff up.”
Here’s the state of play:
- In late March, the White House unveiled its American Jobs Plan, which included an ask of $30 billion over four years to prepare for future pandemics.
- Over the summer, the budget blueprint adopted by Congress envisioned delivering less than $10 billion for the effort, our colleague Mike DeBonis reported at the time. The White House then circulated a memo to key congressional leaders arguing for the pending legislation to include at least $15 billion.
- In September, the House Energy and Commerce Committee advanced a version of President Biden’s economic package that included over $15 billion for public health preparedness.
- On Friday, House Democrats voted to begin debate on that legislation, which ultimately allowed for $10 billion to get ready for future disasters. Specifically, it includes $7 billion over five years to bolster public health infrastructure and $3 billion for other pandemic preparedness efforts, like expanding the capability to produce vaccines at home and abroad.
Congressional aides attributed the decreased funds to the overall effort to trim the top-line spending number for the bill – which still hasn't been passed by either chamber – down to $1.75 trillion.
- “The bill had to be cut nearly in half, so everything had to be cut dramatically in order to fit under the new limit,” according to one senior Democratic aide, who pointed to the annual appropriations process as the place to fund remaining public health and pandemic prep needs.
Boom and bust
Experts argue there’s a vicious cycle to public health funding: Money pours in during an emergency, but the spigot dries up when a crisis wanes. (For instance, the system received tens of billions of dollars to respond to the coronavirus, which it now needs to spend responsibly.)
Meanwhile, funding for emergency preparedness efforts shrank by roughly one-quarter over nearly two decades, according to Trust for America’s Health, a nonprofit aimed at boosting community health.
- The CDC runs a cooperative agreement supporting core emergency readiness programs in states, territories and local areas. Annual dollars for the program decreased from $939 million in fiscal year 2003 to $695 million in fiscal year 2021.
- Trust for America’s Health wants a $4.5 billion investment in the nation’s public health capabilities per year — which aligns with legislation Senate HELP Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) reintroduced earlier this year.
Fiscal reality
The key question: Will more funding come?
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are still working to pass Biden’s social spending bill, which includes the pandemic preparedness dollars, as well as a blueprint for overhauling the country’s climate, education, health care and tax laws.
- Additionally, both House and Senate appropriators have pitched increases in pandemic-related funding in Congress’ annual appropriations bills. But the government is still running on a stopgap funding measure, and it’s unclear when it’ll clinch a deal on a larger spending package.
- On Pennsylvania Avenue, Biden wants $65 billion over 7 to 10 years to pay for his “Apollo”-style plan to prepare for future pandemics. A White House official said the administration is looking to pursue more funding through the appropriations process if its funding goals for the economic package weren’t met.
Coronavirus
Coming soon: Pfizer is expected to seek boosters for people 18 and older
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to ask for emergency authorization for their coronavirus booster shot for anyone 18 and older as soon as this week.
The request is likely to win the support of the Food and Drug Administration, three officials familiar with the situation told our colleagues Laurie McGinley, Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager report. The FDA would likely not take the request to its advisory committee because the panel already has had extensive discussions about boosters, two officials told The Post.
- A major shift: A broad authorization of booster shots — including for healthy, young adults — would represent a change from September, when federal agencies recommended a narrow authorization. The decision was a blow to Biden, who had announced in mid-August that he hoped to make booster shots available to all adults by the week of Sept. 20.
Since then, additional evidence has emerged on the safety of booster shots and shown more definitively that the protection from vaccines does wane over time.
Belief in pandemic misinformation is widespread
More than three-quarters of adults either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of eight false statements about covid-19, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
- Some 6 in 10 Americans say they either believe (38 percent) the government is exaggerating the number of deaths from the virus or are not sure (22 percent).
- A large share of Americans is also unsure about the safety of vaccinating pregnant women. Some 17 percent say women who are pregnant should not receive a coronavirus vaccine, while another 22 percent are unsure.
- Nearly 1 in 4 Americans think the coronavirus vaccines might contain microchips, with 7 percent affirming they believe that to be the case and 17 percent saying they have heard it and are unsure whether it’s true.
The survey found a wide partisan gap. Roughly 46 percent of Republicans either believed or were unsure about at least half of the misstatements, compared with 14 percent of Democrats, The Post’s Aaron Blake writes.
Walensky is struggling after nine months on the job
Rochelle Walensky promised to resurrect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the once-renowned agency saw its reputation battered during the Trump administration.
But longtime agency advocates told Stat’s Lev Facher that the CDC director's effort is faltering nine months into the job.
Tensions are high between the White House and CDC headquarters, and there’s a debate over whether the politically inexperienced Walensky is to blame or whether the White House has prevented her from following through on her sweeping vision.
The challenge: “Walensky is a political outsider and finds herself playing second fiddle to Anthony Fauci,” Lev writes. “And there’s this: The White House has not hesitated to undercut Walensky’s scientific expertise, and the agency’s scientific process.”
When Walensky said last February kids could return to school safely, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, dismissed the remarks. The booster debate is another example: The White House appeared to assume that the FDA and CDC would back booster shots without reservations.
Yes, but: Walensky has also made some errors. At one point, she stated unequivocally — and it turned out incorrectly — that “vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus.” The agency has also faced criticism over its abrupt course reversal on whether vaccinated people need to wear masks, Lev reports.
Here's what else you need to know:
- One of the country’s strictest coronavirus mandates took effect in Los Angeles, as people in the city are required to show proof of vaccination in order to enter restaurants, shopping malls, hair salons and other businesses, The Associated Press’s Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio report.
- Even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers, the White House is calling on businesses to adhere to the rules, The Post’s Mariana Alfaro reports. Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that employers “should not wait” for legal matters to be settled before taking action to protect their workers.
- The United States Conference of Mayors, National Governors Association and other state and local government organizations sent a letter urging House lawmakers to pass a bill that would give authorities more flexibility in how they spend coronavirus relief money from the legislation passed this spring.
- Many people with chronic fatigue are hoping that research into long covid will shed more light on other poorly understood conditions, The Post’s Frances Stead Sellers reports.
