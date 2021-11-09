After bipartisan negotiations, the bill has greatly evolved since we last examined this issue in April — when we awarded Three Pinocchios to the claim that the $2.3 trillion proposal devoted only 5 to 7 percent to “real infrastructure.” That package would have spent the money on an eclectic mix of programs over 10 years. But the legislation was later greatly slimmed down and became more focused — a key reason it earned 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House.