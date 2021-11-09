Attorneys general in Missouri, Arizona, Idaho, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida announced similar intentions to sue. Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee filed suit in Kentucky, arguing that the enforcement of vaccine mandates falls within the state’s authority rather than that of the federal government. These lawsuits allege, among other things, that the vaccine mandate infringes on the 10th Amendment, which provides that powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. They further argue that the Biden administration’s emergency temporary standard exceeds the authority Congress gave to OSHA.